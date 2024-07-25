Reddit Launches Lead Generation Ads

Reddit has launched its own version of Lead Gen Ads, which will enable marketers to gather prospective customer info direct from their promotions in the app.

As you can see in this example, Reddit’s Lead Gen Ads function pretty much as you would expect. The ads include a “Sign Up” CTA (or similar), which, when clicked, takes the user through to a sign-up form, where they can enter their details.

Reddit says that this updated ad format is better aligned with mobile users, and includes elements like auto-population of the email field “for a frictionless user experience.”

And early testers have driven good response:

“During beta testing, advertisers across various industries experienced improvements in lead quality and campaign performance. LaunchDarkly, a feature management platform that helps software development teams implement and control feature flags, saw a 30% decrease in cost per lead and a 25% increase in lead submission rates compared to their previous conversion campaigns on the platform in early testing.”

Lead gen ads can be a valuable way to build connections, and broaden your business networks, and being able to target them into specific Reddit communities could be a great way to increase brand awareness and interest for the right brands.

In addition to this, Reddit’s also announced a new integration with automation platform Zapier, which will make it easier to send lead info from Reddit directly into your CRM of choice.

It’s a good addition to Reddit’s growing ad suite, as the company looks to maximize its business opportunities, and build on its revenue potential. Feeding lead information from your campaign direct into your CRM could help to provide more opportunities, adding another consideration for your ad planning.

Reddit’s Lead Gen Ads are now available to all advertisers globally, while the Zapier integration is available to those brands that are working directly with Reddit’s ad team.