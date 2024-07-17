X Tests Auto Advance Mode for Video Viewing

As another element of its growing video content push, X is testing a new option that would enable users to keep X videos flowing through, without having to manually swipe to the next clip.

As you can see in this example, shared by X News Daily, X is testing out a new “Auto Advance” option for video playback, which, as it sounds, would automatically switch to the next video upload in-stream at the end of each clip.

Which could make it easier to watch X video content in a more “lean back” experience, where you can just switch it on and let it play. And with X also improving its TV connectivity, that could also enable you to catch up with all the top recommended videos for you, each day, on the biggest screen in your house.

Indeed, back in April, X launched its updated Smart TV app, which provides more functionality for TV viewing of X video content.

Which is all part of X’s broader “video first” content approach, that’s seen it drive significant increases in consumption of its vertical video feed, while also signing exclusive content deals with a range of broadcasters to maximize user interest.

X’s broader view is that if it can provide more TV-like content, that will enable it to tap into the popularity of video engagement, evident in every other social app, which will then keep more users glued to X.

And a key advantage for the app in this respect could be real-time coverage, and its ever-growing stream of updates from news events.

No other platform matches X’s capacity on this front, and as such, Auto Advance could be a good way to enable X users to catch up on the news of the day, via videos posted to X.

Over time, X is also hoping that its Grok AI system will be able to better categorize content, and provide a more relevant experience for each user. And if that works, being able to switch on a continuous stream of personally relevant video clips could be another way to keep up with the key news of the day in your niche.

Other apps have the same function, so it makes sense for X to follow suit, and provide another way for users to consume video content in the app.

Auto advance has not been released publicly as yet.