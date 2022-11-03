 Skip to main content
site logo

TikTok Announces New Programming and In-App Features for Native American Heritage Month

Published Nov. 3, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

November is Native American Heritage Month, and to mark the event, TikTok has announced a range of activations to shine a light on some of the best creators within the Native American community in the app, while it’s also providing new tools to enable users to participate in the festivities.

First off, TikTok has launched a new space in the app where it will host its event content.

As per TikTok:

Starting this week, you can visit our in-app #NativeTikTok hub to experience our Native American Heritage Month programming, set to feature videos from the diverse diaspora of our Native and Indigenous creator community. Throughout the month, we'll spotlight inspiring creators and content that showcases Native American art, culture and tribal heritage.”

TikTok’s also announced a line-up of themed live broadcasts throughout for this month, featuring creators like @lennybeadhandzz and @lakotalighting, who will showcase Native American culture and community.

TikTok will also feature a Native American Heritage Month music playlist, showcasing an eclectic range of Native music artists, while there’ll also be new creative effects and tools to help users join in, and show support for Native American communities.

Building stronger bonds with underrepresented communities is an important element for all social platforms, which also have the capacity to highlight these community groups to millions of people through their apps.

As such, Native American Heritage Month presents a new opportunity for TikTok to both underline its support, while also maximizing awareness to many more people.

It’s also a great opportunity for users to tune in, and get a better understanding of a different culture, which can help to improve understanding and community, beyond the app itself.

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Despite Recession Concerns, Travel Demand Remains High, Reports GWI
From GWI
November 03, 2022
PRNEWS Announces 2022 Winners of Coveted Platinum Awards
From PRNEWS
October 14, 2022
Three-Quarters of In-House Creative Teams Have Restructured, Survey Finds
From Lytho
October 20, 2022
CreatorCart Releases First Public Beta To Give Brands And Creators A New Revenue Channel
From CreatorCart
October 25, 2022
Read next
Latest in Social Media Updates
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell