Technical Issues That Can Hurt Website Speed and Performance [Infographic]

Published Nov. 8, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

How’s your website load time looking?

The time it takes your site to load is an SEO ranking factor, not to mention a potential annoyance for visitors – and as such, you need to do all that you can to improve page load speed, and optimize site performance.

Which, with an ever-increasing array of add-ons, videos and images can be tough, but it is worth taking the time to assess your page load times, and exploring what can possibly be done to improve performance.

So how can you do that? Well, first, you should run your website through Google’s Pagespeed Insights tool to get an idea of where you’re at, and what could be improved upon.

Then, you might want to consider these tips from the team at SEMRush, which are more technical, and will require developer assistance. But could help to significantly improve your website performance.

SEMRush website speed info
Filed Under: Digital Strategy

