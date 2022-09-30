A Look at the Top Costume Themes and Trends for Halloween 2022

Halloween is almost here (10/31), and if you’re planning a themed campaign to tie into the event, it’s worth noting the top Halloween trends of the year, to ensure that you’re up on any notable, and potentially brand-relevant, shifts.

Here’s a look at some of the current key trends of note, based on early Halloween engagement activity.

First off, Pinterest has provided some insight into the top Halloween costume trends, which points to some of the more emergent themes and sources for 2022.

Stranger Things costume ideas (+22x) Elvis and Priscilla costume (+19x) Patrick Bateman costume (+18x) Top Gun costume (+6x) Anna Delvey costume (+5x) Harley Quinn halloween costume (4x) Avril Lavigne halloween costume (+3x) Dani Hocus Pocus costume (+3x) Maddie and Cassie Euphoria costume (+3x) Lord of the Rings halloween costumes (2x)

Some fairly significant pop culture shifts in there, which could help to guide your approach – though why Avril Lavigne?

Similar trends are evident in Google Search data, along with some additional variations and styles:

Gomez Addams costume

Mary Sanderson costume

Spiderman costume

Joker costume

Akatsuki cloak

Cruella costume

Black Widow costume

Velma costume

Harry Potter costume

Mandalorian costume

There’s also significant interest in couples and family costume ideas, which could be a bigger theme this time around.

Twitter, meanwhile, has provided some more generic Halloween trend notes, including the top hashtags:

#Halloween

#Halloween2022

#HappyHalloween

#TrickOrTreat

(Twitter also notes that #Giveaway and #Win are also popular, as they always are, which could be worth noting in your approach)

Along with the most popular Halloween emoji

Pumpkin emoji

Ghost emoji

Loudly crying face emoji

Crying laughing emoji

Purple devil emoji

You probably could have guessed those, but if you need some additional inspiration or notes, these are the hashtags and emoji you should be considering.

More platforms will release more data and trend insights over the next few weeks, along with any new tools and options that they’re adding to help people engage with the event.

But if you’re looking to get planning, or you just need a little direction, these are the top trends as they currently stand, which could help you find the best approach for your campaigns.