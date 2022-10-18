Twitter Provides New Insights into NBA/WNBA Engagement via Tweet [Infographic]

The NBA is back, and with a crop of exciting new rookies coming in, and carry-over storylines from last season, fans are excited to engage in basketball chatter once more, as they debate the ins and outs of the 1230 games + finals ahead.

And Twitter is where much of the NBA chatter happens, which presents a great opportunity to tap into that engagement.

As per Twitter:

“The #NBATwitter conversation is gigantic. Last season, we saw 135 million NBA-related Tweets from over six million unique authors. With more than 42% of active Twitter users engaging with NBA content in some way, your brand has an opportunity to make connections and impressions beyond just diehard fans.”

There could be some great tie-in and thematic content potential within that, and as such, it’s worth taking note of the excitement around the NBA season, and considering if there are any brand-relevant angles for your business.

If you’re looking to get a better handle on the NBA discussion, you can check out Twitter’s full NBA/WNBA engagement overview here, or take a look at the infographic summary below.