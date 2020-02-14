A 10-Step Marketing Plan to Generate More Leads From Your Website [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to generate more leads from your business website? Want to construct an inbound marketing plan to help grow your business?

The team from Impact share their steps to success in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

Get educated on inbound

Build your inbound team

Assess your current marketing

Define your marketing goals

Clearly define buyer personas and journeys

Build your marketing game plan

Build your launchpad website

Publish content

Promote your content

Evaluate progress, report, and test

Check out the infographic below for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.