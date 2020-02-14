A 10-Step Marketing Plan to Generate More Leads From Your Website [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to generate more leads from your business website? Want to construct an inbound marketing plan to help grow your business?
The team from Impact share their steps to success in this infographic.
Here’s a quick summary:
- Get educated on inbound
- Build your inbound team
- Assess your current marketing
- Define your marketing goals
- Clearly define buyer personas and journeys
- Build your marketing game plan
- Build your launchpad website
- Publish content
- Promote your content
- Evaluate progress, report, and test
Check out the infographic below for more detail.
A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.