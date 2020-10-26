x
site logo

A Beginners Guide to a Successful Facebook Advertising Campaign [Infographic]

Author

By

Published

Oct. 26, 2020

Are you just getting started with a Facebook Ad campaign for your business? Need some help with the basics like image dimensions and text rules?

The team from WebFX share the details you need to know in this infographic.

Here are the ad objectives they cover:

  • Clicks to website
  • Website conversions
  • Page post engagement
  • Page likes
  • App installs
  • App engagement
  • Local awareness
  • Event responses
  • Offer claims
  • Video views

Check out the infographic for more detail.

Facebook ad objectives overview

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Digital Strategy Social Marketing

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    White House

    Can Social Media Data Predict the Winner of the 2020 US Presidential Election? A Look at the Latest Trends

    Can social media engagement data predict the outcome of the 2020 US Presidential Election? Here's what the trends suggest.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Oct. 23, 2020
    • Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    White House

    Can Social Media Data Predict the Winner of the 2020 US Presidential Election? A Look at the Latest Trends

    Can social media engagement data predict the outcome of the 2020 US Presidential Election? Here's what the trends suggest.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Oct. 23, 2020
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • A Beginners Guide to a Successful Facebook Advertising Campaign [Infographic]
    By Mark Walker-Ford • Oct. 26, 2020
  • Experts Predict Top 10 Social Media Trends for 2021 [Infographic]
    By Meg Carpenter • Oct. 25, 2020
  • How Content and Marketing Automation Can Maximize Your Digital Marketing Efforts [Infographic]
    By Nancy Kapoor • Oct. 25, 2020
    • © 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.