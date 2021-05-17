x
site logo

A Simple Local SEO Checklist That All Website Owners Should Follow [Infographic]

Published May 17, 2021
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

When was the last time that you checked in your local SEO performance?

Local SEO can be a critical connector for many businesses, with people in your area looking for providers. Is your businesses showing up when they go searching in your niche?

To help with your local SEO efforts, the team from Brafton have put together a new listing of key local SEO steps to check off in your process.

They break things down into the following sections:

  • Know your ranking factors
  • Optimize your domain
  • Optimize Google My Business
  • Get social
  • Encourage user reviews
  • Generate backlinks and traffic
  • Mobile usability

Check out the infographic for more detail.

Local SEO checklist

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Content Marketing Digital Strategy

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Sprout Social on May 11, 2021

    New Report Looks at Best Times to Post to Each Platform, Based on Insights from 20k Users

    Sprout Social has published its latest 'Best Times to Post' report, which is based on findings from 20k Sprout Social users. 

    By Andrew Hutchinson • May 10, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Sprout Social on May 11, 2021

    New Report Looks at Best Times to Post to Each Platform, Based on Insights from 20k Users

    Sprout Social has published its latest 'Best Times to Post' report, which is based on findings from 20k Sprout Social users. 

    By Andrew Hutchinson • May 10, 2021
    • Latest in Content Marketing
  • Pinterest Launches 'Idea Pins' its Revamped Variation on Stories
    By Andrew Hutchinson • May 18, 2021
  • YouTube Previews Upcoming Improvements for YouTube Studio, Including Auto-Generated Title Suggestions
    By Andrew Hutchinson • May 17, 2021
  • A Simple Local SEO Checklist That All Website Owners Should Follow [Infographic]
    By Mark Walker-Ford • May 17, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.