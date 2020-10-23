x
A Visual Guide to Influencer Marketing Strategies [Infographic]

Oct. 23, 2020

Are you considering launching an influencer marketing strategy for your business? Want to know how to get started with your first social media campaign?

The team from The Shelf provide a range tips and notes on effective influencer marketing approaches in this infographic. 

The listing covers everything from the most common types of influencer campaigns, and their goals, to how you can implement each within your approach.

Check out the full infographic below.

Influencer marketing infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

