Ascend to New Heights in Content Marketing [Infographic]

Looking to map out your content approach as part of your recovery plan from the COVID-19 shutdowns?

While we don't know when we'll be able to get back to a level of normal, most businesses will benefit from a specified content plan, and in order establish the best approach, you need to know what works, how others have maximized their content strategy, and how you can do the same.

This infographic from Captora may help. In it, the Captora team has collected a range of content marketing stats and insights based on real-world examples. The overview looks at key content aims, the most effective content types, average conversion rates and more.

There's a heap of pointers to consider - check out the full infographic below.