CapCut Adds New Features for Short-Form Video Editing

If you’re looking for a solid video editing tool, with a focus on creating short clips, then CapCut may well be a good option, and it continues to add new features to enhance its offering.

This week, CapCut, which is owned by ByteDance, has updated its Long Video to Shorts editing functionality, which makes it easy to create short clips from your longer uploads.

As reported by Lindsey Gamble:

“Users can upload a video that is more than one minute long but shorter than three hours. They can then choose the specific segment of the video they wish to convert, select from various durations, including “Auto”, “Less than 60 seconds”, “60-90 seconds”, and “90 seconds to 3 minutes”, and proceed to convert.”

To be clear, CapCut has always had short video trimming functionality, but the new process is designed to make your edited clips fit together better, making them more aligned with uploads for TikTok, YouTube Shorts, Reels, etc.

CapCut’s also updated the UI, which will make it easier to further edit your short clips with CapCut’s range of customization options.

New editing elements include Relight to change the lighting on your clips and AI Fill.

All of these new options are available in the desktop version of CapCut for Business, which it launched back in October, providing more professional editing tools to facilitate short clip creation.

CapCut’s main focus, of course, is TikTok, as it’s also owned by TikTok’s parent company ByteDance, but you can easily customize your CapCut creations to fit any app.

It’s a good tool, and if you play around with it, you’ll be able to come up with some interesting, stand-out video customizations, which could help in realizing your video strategy.