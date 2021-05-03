x
site logo

Clubhouse Moves to Next Stage of Testing for Android App, Continues to Develop Payment Tools

Published May 3, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

No matter how you look at it, the going is certainly getting tougher for audio social pioneer Clubhouse.

Over the last week and a bit, Facebook announced a slate of new audio social products across its various surfaces, Reddit added 'Reddit Talk', its own take on the format, and Instagram launched audio-only IG Live streams, providing more alternative options for Clubhouse's key functionality.

And then today, Twitter delivered another full-handed slap to Clubhouse's face, with the expanded launch of its audio Spaces offering to all Twitter users, on iOS and Android, who have more than 600 followers.

Clubhouse, as a reminder, doesn't yet have an Android app.

You would imagine that the mood around Clubhouse HQ is pretty tense, but for now, the app continues on its own path, moving forward with its own development plans, and into the next stage of its expansion. Or 'renovation', I guess, because it's a Clubhou... never mind.

That expansion, of course, will primarily focus on a full roll-out, which will involve opening up the app to all users and releasing an Android version.

There's nothing new to report on the former as yet, but on the latter, Clubhouse is progressing to the next stage of its Android app development. 

As reported by TechCrunch:

"The company announced during its weekly town hall event that its Android version has entered beta testing with a handful of non-employees who will provide the company with early feedback ahead of a public launch."

Clubhouse confirmed the test in its weekly Town Hall notes:

The fact that Clubhouse doesn't haven't an Android app has now become a much bigger impediment, with competitors launching their audio tools across all versions of their apps. That could make it a much harder sell for Clubhouse to eventually get Android users across - why would people switch to a new app for audio social meetings when they can get the same functionality in the tools they already know and trust, and within which they already have their established connection networks?

This could become the defining question in the lifecycle of the Clubhouse hype machine, which has used its invite-only FOMO factor to build a significant presence, but may end up losing out entirely due the very same restriction. 

Given this, Clubhouse needs to work fast to expand quickly, while also improving its discovery algorithms in-step, and maximizing creator incentives to avoid losing its top broadcasters to these alternative tools.

Which is another element of focus. As you can see in the above tweet summary, Clubhouse is also still working on payments, another means to incentivize its top broadcasters to remain active in the app, in addition to its Creator Accelerator Program, which provides participants with support and $5k in monthly payment for the period that they're a part of the scheme.

These are key elements that Clubhouse needs to get right, which will dictate where it goes next.

Will it be able to stand up in the face of rapidly rising competition, or will the challenge prove too great, and leave Clubhouse as the next Meerkat, an app that rose fast, then declined just as rapidly, before shutting down completely at just 17 months of age?

It's still too early to call, but Clubhouse's window does appear to be closing. It needs to prop it open with some big moves soon.

In addition to this, Clubhouse is also looking to add:

  • New prompts for listeners to follow a club after they've joined a room and tuned in for "a few minutes"
  • An improved RSVP flow for individual events, separate from following a Club or speaker
  • A new addition for profiles which will list upcoming events to better promote participation

​These are obviously smaller, but still helpful tweaks - and it's worth also noting that Clubhouse has a dedicated, passionate user base, who have formed strong communities within the app.

Given this, Clubhouse may still be able to hold its own, and carve out its own niche.

Again, its next moves will be critical in this respect.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip

    Instagram Launches New Appeals Process for Disabled Accounts, Adds Report Tracking In-App

    Instagram is adding some new tools to help track reports and appeal account suspensions as part of Safer Internet Day.  

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Feb. 12, 2020

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    How Fortune 100 companies are using innovative marketing technology to programmatically ampl...
    Press Release from
    Brands.Buzz
    Industry Dive’s press release service launches Visibility Reports
    Press Release from
    Industry Dive

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip

    Instagram Launches New Appeals Process for Disabled Accounts, Adds Report Tracking In-App

    Instagram is adding some new tools to help track reports and appeal account suspensions as part of Safer Internet Day.  

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Feb. 12, 2020
    • Latest in Social Media Updates
  • Twitter Launches 'I Wish I Knew' Podcast to Provide Insight into How it Utilizes Audience Research
    By Andrew Hutchinson • May 04, 2021
  • LinkedIn Provides Tips on How to Maximize Career Resilience by Building Your LinkedIn Network
    By Andrew Hutchinson • May 04, 2021
  • Facebook Announces 2021 Community Accelerator Grant Program to Assist Facebook Community Leaders
    By Andrew Hutchinson • May 04, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.