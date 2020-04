Are you trying to choose best color scheme for your business website? Want to learn how color psychology can influence visitor behavior?

The team from WebFX share their guide to color psychology in this infographic.

They break things down as follows:

Color psychology stats

Primary color emotions, moods, and feelings

Secondary color emotions, moods, and feelings

Check out the infographic for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.