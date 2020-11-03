x
Core Web Vitals: Google's New Ranking Signal That Will Affect Your SEO in 2021 [Infographic]

Nov. 3, 2020

Are you considering your SEO strategy for the year ahead? Want to know the ranking factors that will affect where your website ranks in 2021?

You’ll learn all about Google’s newest ranking signal “Core Web Vitals” in this infographic.

The infographic is broken down as follows:

  • What is Core Web Vitals?
  • Core Web Vitals vs Pagespeed Insights
  • What does Google mean by a good user experience?
  • The Core Web Vitals metrics
  • Where to find your Core Web Vitals report
  • What the report looks like

Check out the infographic for more detail.

Google Core Web Vitals

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

