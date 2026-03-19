Edits adds more effects and enhanced editing controls

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Meta’s Edits video creation app has announced yet another set of feature additions, which will provide more ways to customize and improve your video creations.

Originally launched in April last year, Edits has quickly become a key element in social media creator toolkits, with a rapidly expanding array of video creation and customization options that can elevate projects for use on Instagram, Facebook or any other platform.

The latest updates further expand on this, with improved editing being the main focus.

The main new addition is a new cinematic effects bundle, with 5 new cinematic effects, including zoom, pan and shutter, which emulate well-known movie cuts and emphasis.

Edits has also added a new color filter, designed in partnership with photographer Ethan Barber, which will help users capture Barber’s cinematic aesthetic.

Edits is also rolling out updates to the camera, with adjustable retouch features and cleaner green screen capture.

It’s also adding masks and keyframe animations directly on the video track in-stream, so you can see how your effects line-up in sequence, and ensure specific placement.

Edits also now has precision trimming, with creators able to long-press to trim with frame-by-frame precision, while it’s also got some new Cinematic sound effects to help create a more immersive experience.

The updates will give creators more ways to customize and refine their content, with a bigger focus this time around on movie-like effects and tools, designed to help grab attention.

And with Reels driving all of the engagement gains on Instagram and Facebook, it’s worth considering these expanded tools for content creation, which could take your videos to the next level.