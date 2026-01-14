Edits Gets IG Links, Weekly Ideas, and New Video Effects Features

Instagram has announced the first update to its separate Edits video editing app of 2026, with new internal linking to other IG accounts, new video effects, storyboard updates, and more.

The main addition of note is Reels and IG links in clips created in Edits, so you can cross-connect to other content in the app.

As you can see in these example screens, you’ll now have the option to add a link to a clip within your editing tools, making it easy to provide a reference link to another clip or creator account.

Those links will then appear in your upload when you export your clip to IG.

So, links on IG. In limited form, and you can’t link out to an external website. But it’s another way to cross-promote content, which could be beneficial for responses, collaborations, etc.

Edits will also now be able to prompt you with ideas for your next clip, with custom recommendations based on the Reels that you’ve shared.

You’ll be able to access 10 custom ideas each week, which could help you remain active in the app.

Edits is also getting 25 new video effects, including “bounce,” “fisheye,” “blackout” and more.

That’ll give you more ways to customize your clips, with the fisheye lens giving you the opportunity to make early 2000’s music video clips.

Finally, you’ll now also be able to add multiple takes of audio and video clips to your storyboard, so you can better compare and match up your segments.

Some handy updates, as Instagram continues to add more and more functions to its Edits app, making it one of the most valuable tools for video creators on the market.

I guess, the only risk is that it eventually become too bloated, and there are a lot of options there right now, which take a little bit to scroll through and try out.

But the free app has quickly become a must-have, and it’s worth checking out what you can do within the Edits app.