Edits Gets More Features, Including ‘Stranger Things’ Font

Meta has released its latest round of feature updates for its Edits video editing app, including expanded masking options, variable volume controls, so the music doesn’t overpower your voiceover, and a Stranger Things font.

First off, on masking, which enables you to layer different clips over each other. Edits now has more masking controls, so you can create better transitions and effects within your clips.

As per Meta:

“You can animate mask shapes and properties, enabling dynamic reveals, spotlights and custom transitions for your video overlay.”

Experimentation with these options could enable you to create more interesting clips, and improve the focus on your subjects.

You can also now utilize “volume ducking,” so that the music gets quieter when someone is talking in the clip.

As you can see in this example, you can choose variable volume controls when speaking is detected, which could make it easier to maximize your communication.

And finally, there’s a new Stranger Things font to celebrate the release of the final season of the Netflix show.

Yeah, you can expect a heap of brands to be launching Upside Down-themed promotions over the next few months, and this font is another tool in the larger Stranger Things marketing machine, which will grab attention in the pre-Christmas period.

So maybe it’s worth using, especially if you too want to create a themed promotion or post.

Meta has continued to roll out weekly updates for Edits, which is now a valuable video editing tool, that all social media marketers should, at the least, be aware of for their process.

And you should be creating video. Video has been the best-performing content type across all social apps for some time, and the emphasis on video keeps growing.

Edits provides some valuable tools to tap into this, and it’s worth checking out the app.