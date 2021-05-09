x
Email Design Best Practices for 2021 [Infographic]

Published May 9, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Are you looking to improve your email marketing performance?

While social media platforms have seen increased usage over time, email remains a critical connector for business, providing a direct line to your potential customers where you can promote your latest offerings in a targeted, timed and essentially free way.

That's likely become even more important with the recent launch of Apple's new ATT data privacy prompts. With Apple now asking app users if they want to share their data with brands, building your own proprietary audience database has become even more important, while using that in a more specific, focused way has also become more critical.

Basically, if you're looking to maximize your marketing efforts, email needs to play a part.

So how can you improve your email marketing process?

In this infographic, the team from Email Uplers outline some important tips for creating compelling emails that will stand out in audience inboxes, one important element the process.

There are some good notes here - check out the full infographic overview below. 

Email marketing email tips infographic

Filed Under: Digital Strategy

