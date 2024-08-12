EU Commission Warns Musk Over Inflammatory Content

So it seems that X’s relationship with the European Commission is going well.

Today, EU Commissioner Thierry Breton has issued X with a reminder of its obligations under the Digital Services Act (DSA) to protect X’s EU users from misinformation, as well as inflammatory content that could “incite violence, hate and racism” within EU member states.

Though the specific content Breton highlights is not directly related to Europeans, as such.

With great audience comes greater responsibility #DSA



As there is a risk of amplification of potentially harmful content in ???????? in connection with events with major audience around the world, I sent this letter to @elonmusk



????⤵️ pic.twitter.com/P1IgxdPLzn — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) August 12, 2024

And while Breton’s broader point here is relevant, that posts shared by users outside of Europe can still have an impact in the region, it does seem like a fairly pointed attack on X and its owner Elon Musk, who’s been amplifying a range of spurious claims about political concerns, particularly related to the U.K., of late.

Today, as Breton notes, Musk is also interviewing former President Donald Trump on X, in what Musk has promoted as being “unscripted with no limits on subject matter.” Which Breton, and many others, are concerned could divulge into further incitement and politically divisive commentary, which is why Breton felt the need to get ahead of the broadcast.

But Musk has not taken the note well, essentially dismissing Breton’s concerns, and criticizing the EU Commission’s perceived overreach.

That response unlikely to work in X’s favor amid ongoing scrutiny from the EU Commission, with X already under official investigation over Musk’s changes at the app.

Of course, this is a legal concern, not a personal one, and if the EU Commission wants to enforce its rules, it’ll need to show actual cause and effect. But there is also a strong argument to be made that Musk is facilitating politically motivated hate speech, and that Musk himself is playing a part in race-based unrest in the U.K. via his comments in the app.

Though again, the U.K. is no longer part of the EU, so it’s beyond the jurisdiction of the EU Commission. Which is why Musk and his supporters are so incensed by Breton’s intervention here, stepping into an area which, in their view at least, has nothing to do with them.

And it does feel a little like Breton has sought to prod Musk, as much as to highlight X’s DSA obligations.

So, what’s the final outcome here? Well, if anything, it seems that it’ll only push Elon to make even more controversial remarks, in order to stand his ground against what he sees as personal targeting by Breton and the Commission. Musk will also be keen to use the opportunity to show his supporters that he’s not going to back down from his “free speech” stance.

Which really feels like the biggest risk here. Musk is essentially being goaded by his supporters into thumbing his nose at authority, and to do that, he does seem to be doubling-down, and amplifying more extreme content, in order to show that he’s not going to take such orders from anybody.

That’s the element that could end up getting him in more trouble. Aside from shredding relationships with regulatory leadership, Musk is also increasingly keen to hold firm on his controversial remarks when challenged.

And this feels like another challenge that will push him to solidify his stances.

The final outcome, then, is that X will come under even more scrutiny, and with the Commission able to impose significant fines and penalties, that seems like a not-so-great scenario for the business.

Essentially, Elon is seemingly being set up to push his limits, and test EU laws. Which is bait that he’s unlikely to resist.