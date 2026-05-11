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Instagram tests captions on each post within carousels

The option would give users more opportunity to add context and potentially generate more engagement with their carousel updates.

Published May 11, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
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Instagram is testing out a new update that would enable users to caption each unique image or video within a carousel, providing another way to maximize the value of its multi-image posts.

Instagram carousel captions

As shown in this image, posted by IG user Binita Shah, some Instagram users who are part of the test pool are being made aware of the update via a pop-up within the composer, which explains that they “can now add a caption for each photo or video in your post.”

That would enable more context, and more opportunity to share expanded info within carousels, increasing the informational value and utility of carousel posts.

And Carousels are already one of the most valuable posting options in the app.

In 2024, Instagram Chief Adam Mosseri said that carousel posts improve users’ opportunities to get more engagement and subsequent reach because more posts means more time spent, with carousels also providing multiple opportunities to grab user attention.

Statistically, carousel posts also drive more engagement. In March 2025, Buffer shared data that showed that carousel posts generate an average of around 12% more engagement per post.

As such, carousel posts should already be a consideration for those looking to build their IG presence, and this new option could potentially add another way to use carousel posts to create expanded branding and contextual impact.

Instagram also added the capacity to rearrange carousels after publishing in March, providing another way to improve the value of the option.

Instagram confirmed to SMT that the capacity to caption posts within a carousel is currently in testing.

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Filed Under: Instagram

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