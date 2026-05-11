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YouTube publishes brand growth playbook

The guide offers suggestions for building businesses on the platform and tapping into the evolving creator marketplace.

Published May 11, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
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YouTube published a new playbook for brand growth, which aims to help businesses better understand the fundamentals of the modern YouTube creator marketplace, and how marketers can tap into this ecosystem to enhance their efforts.

The 6-page guide covers the basics of building a brand in the app, as well as how to connect with YouTube audiences, who are often in discovery mode, according to the company.

Per the guide:

  • YouTube is the number one platform that viewers turn to when they want to research, vet, or make a decision about a brand, product, or service.
  • In the U.S., 78% of viewers said YouTube had the most trusted creators for product recommendations.
  • In addition, 40% of YouTube video views happen more than 30 days after a video goes live.

So not only can YouTube content drive purchase decisions, but YouTube content also has a long shelf life, meaning that the best-performing clips will keep producing for brands after publishing.

In addition to these notes, YouTube said the platform also drives 86% higher incremental long-term ROAS than paid social, on average.

In order to help businesses maximize their branding efforts in the app, YouTube has also provided key stats on audience engagement, and the platform’s unique audience.

YouTube creator marketing guide

The guide also includes a basic playbook for YouTube success, based on three core growth pillars:

  • Bring – Adapt video ads to YouTube’s specific formatting to maximize success.
  • Build – Work with platform influencers to help boost awareness.
  • Boost – Use YouTube ads to promote content and build brand equity.
YouTube creator marketing guide

These fundamentals could help drive more growth and resonance via YouTube clips by tapping into the key influence drivers that now drive user attention and response.

Some valuable pointers that could help to enhance branded YouTube strategy.

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