EU regulators propose banning AI nudification apps

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Could X be banned in the EU due to Grok’s nudification controversy, as part of the growing push for EU regulators to prohibit nudification apps?

It seems unlikely that things would ever get that far, because X could implement more safeguards in order to restrict the misuse of its artificial intelligence-powered image and video generation tools. But then again, with X’s owner Elon Musk seemingly determined to push ahead with his free speech approach, the company could end up in a difficult position.

On March 26, EU lawmakers backed a proposed ban of all AI nudification apps. The proposal was partly inspired by the Grok nudification trend, which came to light in January.

X users discovered that with the latest advances in Grok’s image generation, the chatbot tool had become adept at removing clothing from people in photos. This sparked a wave of AI deepfake nudes, which were then shared in the app.

Musk initially opposed calls to remove this functionality, and suggested that regulators who had threatened to ban the app due to the trend were unfairly targeting X in response to political pressure. But eventually, Musk and his company restricted Grok’s image generation capabilities on Jan. 14 in order to stop the spread of unauthorised nude depictions. That said, the Guardian reported that on Jan. 16, users were still able to generate deepfake nudes via Grok, with certain commands still able to produce potentially harmful, offensive images.

X is facing numerous investigations as a result, including legal action initiated by a group of U.S. teenagers who had been victims of the trend.

Now, EU regulators are exploring more advanced measures to limit the availability of AI-powered nudification tools. These restrictions could put more pressure on X to limit its AI image generation roll out.

Within this context, it’s also worth noting that on Wednesday, Musk posted on X that the platform is “doubling down” on Grok Imagine, its video generation tool.

Will X be forced to restrict Grok access, or possibly remove the option due to regional rules on AI generation?

According to The Verge, EU regulators are seeking to implement these new restrictions on AI content by the end of the year, which would require all platforms to implement more stringent safeguards.

Of course, these rules would apply to all AI image and video generation tools, including those available on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. But X stands out as the platform set to feel the most impact, due to Musk’s insistence on allowing users to post whatever they like, and Musk’s own willingness to push boundaries.

And with X also building in NSFW AI companion bots, it also seems like part of X’s business model to allow more extreme usage of AI tools.

That could eventually force a stand-off with EU authorities, which may become a bigger diplomatic issue if Musk wants to turn this into a political conflict.

Either way, it looks like more challenges and penalties are coming for Musk and for X as the company and its owner continue to push AI plans.