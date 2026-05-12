LinkedIn will enable consultants to book business direct from their profile

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LinkedIn has added a new way for advisors to book consulting sessions directly in the app, with a tool that will enable Premium subscribers to better use the platform to generate direct leads and business.

Now available as part of LinkedIn’s Premium Business, as well as more advanced plans, advisors and consultants can add a “Get advice from me” button to their LinkedIn profile.

As explained by LinkedIn: “This new feature lets you offer paid 1‑on-1 consultations directly from your LinkedIn profile. You can manage bookings, secure payments, and host video consultations all in one place. For consultants, coaches, and creators, it removes friction right where clients discover you and helps you get paid for what you already know.”

It could be a handy addition, enabling consultants to drive more value directly from LinkedIn, while it could also make all LinkedIn networks a more valuable driver of business opportunities.

Because, really, for most people, having a big LinkedIn network doesn’t mean a lot. A lot of LinkedIn users are trying to build their connection count, in order to increase their reach, so gathering a lot of LinkedIn connections isn’t overly difficult.

But with the capacity to gain clients directly from that network, LinkedIn could up the value of its links and make the platform a more valuable tool for many users.

LinkedIn said the option will be rolling out to Premium Business subscribers in the U.S. this month.

LinkedIn is also giving Premium All-in-One subscribers the capacity to boost posts from the mobile app. In addition, it’s also expanding its Hiring Pro artificial intelligence applicant evaluation tools.

“You can now use plain language to refine qualifications, share feedback, and stay aligned, without the extra manual work,” LinkedIn said.

Hiring Pro will also help users create applicant shortlists, and invite others into the conversation to discuss.

The features provide more AI assistance within the hiring process, building on LinkedIn’s assistive tools, which are designed to reduce manual recruitment workloads.