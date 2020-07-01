Facebook Adds Custom Audience Creation Options Based on Shopping Activity

With Facebook and Instagram Shops on the way, Facebook has this week added some handy new Custom Audience creation options to align with increasing eCommerce activity.

As you can see in this screenshot, posted by Michael Vittori (and shared by social media expert Matt Navarra), now, in your Custom Audience options through Facebook Ads Manager, there's a new option to create a listing based on 'Shopping'.

Click through on that and you'll have three new options to build custom lists for ad retargeting:

The available options are:

People who viewed products

People who added any products to their basket

People who purchased any products

That provides a range of helpful ways to re-engage people who've expressed a clear interest in your products - and with customers up to 70% more likely to convert when retargeted with display ads, these will be valuable options for those looking to maximize their Facebook and Instagram eCommerce efforts.

The additions are a logical extension of Facebook's existing retargeting options, which, as noted, will be of significant benefit, while they'll also provide the capacity to create Lookalike Audiences based on the same. When you go to create a Lookalike Audience, you'll be able to use your new Shopping custom audience as a base, which could help you target more users that are increasingly likely to buy, based on their on-platform behaviors and interests.

Clever use of audience segmentation and retargeting is key to success in digital marketing, and Facebook is looking to make it easier, with tools like these and it's recently added email marketing options within the Pages app.

This will enable more retailers to get more out of their Facebook marketing efforts, and could go a long way to significantly improving overall performance.

The new audience options are being rolled out to all advertisers.