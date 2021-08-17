Facebook Announces Social Impact Education Conference for Nonprofits and Charity Groups

Facebook has announced that it will hold its first ever Social Impact Education Conference next month, which is designed to help nonprofits maximize their performance on Facebook and Instagram, and boost their charitable efforts via Facebook's various tools and processes.

As explained by Facebook:

"The pandemic has encouraged nonprofits to pivot online to achieve their goals. We know this has been challenging for many organizations, which is why we’re committed to providing nonprofits with the tools they need to continue their work online using our platform."

The conference, which will be held on September 9th and 10th, will include a range of workshops and insight sessions, as well as opportunities to speak directly with Facebook representatives.

There are also additional learning resources and case studies on the conference site, with links to relevant tools and documents to assist in your strategy.

Facebook has added a range of tools to assist non-profits during the pandemic, including fundraising and awareness stickers, fundraisers in Instagram Live, and the option for individual users create and share nonprofit fundraisers directly within their feed.

Those efforts have had an impact, with Facebook reporting back in March that, collectively, charity groups had raised over $5 billion via Facebook's tools, both on its main platform and on Instagram.

With in-person events still off the cards for many, and demand for assistance reaching all-time highs, this is an important element, and Facebook, with its unmatched scale, is in a unique position to provide amplification for charitable pushes, and maximize response within relevant communities.

Given this, the Social Impact Education Conference could be a valuable learning opportunity.

Charitable organizations and representatives can learn more, and register to attend here.