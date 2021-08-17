x
site logo

Facebook Announces Social Impact Education Conference for Nonprofits and Charity Groups

Published Aug. 17, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Facebook has announced that it will hold its first ever Social Impact Education Conference next month, which is designed to help nonprofits maximize their performance on Facebook and Instagram, and boost their charitable efforts via Facebook's various tools and processes.

Facebook Social Impact Conference

As explained by Facebook

"The pandemic has encouraged nonprofits to pivot online to achieve their goals. We know this has been challenging for many organizations, which is why we’re committed to providing nonprofits with the tools they need to continue their work online using our platform."

The conference, which will be held on September 9th and 10th, will include a range of workshops and insight sessions, as well as opportunities to speak directly with Facebook representatives.

Facebook Social Impact Conference

There are also additional learning resources and case studies on the conference site, with links to relevant tools and documents to assist in your strategy.

Facebook has added a range of tools to assist non-profits during the pandemic, including fundraising and awareness stickersfundraisers in Instagram Liveand the option for individual users create and share nonprofit fundraisers directly within their feed.

Instagram fundraisers

Those efforts have had an impact, with Facebook reporting back in March that, collectively, charity groups had raised over $5 billion via Facebook's tools, both on its main platform and on Instagram.

With in-person events still off the cards for many, and demand for assistance reaching all-time highs, this is an important element, and Facebook, with its unmatched scale, is in a unique position to provide amplification for charitable pushes, and maximize response within relevant communities.

Given this, the Social Impact Education Conference could be a valuable learning opportunity. 

Charitable organizations and representatives can learn more, and register to attend here.

Follow on Twitter

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from TikTok on August 14, 2021

    TikTok Launches 'Creative Solutions' Guide to Building Effective TikTok Campaigns

    The guide outlines a range of TikTok-specific clips on how to maximize your video engagement.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 14, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    SOCi Acquires Brandify - Accelerates Rank as the Largest Localized Marketing Platform Globally
    Press Release from SOCi, Inc.
    New neontools, the free 8-in-1 online marketing toolbox that makes digital tools accessible ...
    Press Release from
    neon marketing technology

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from TikTok on August 14, 2021

    TikTok Launches 'Creative Solutions' Guide to Building Effective TikTok Campaigns

    The guide outlines a range of TikTok-specific clips on how to maximize your video engagement.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 14, 2021
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • New Report Shows Real Estate Agents are Increasing Reliant on Social Media Marketing
    By Becky Brooks • Aug. 17, 2021
  • 14 Tips for Writing Copy That Generates Results [Infographic]
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 17, 2021
  • Facebook Announces Social Impact Education Conference for Nonprofits and Charity Groups
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 17, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.