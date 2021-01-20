Facebook Launches Updated 'Account Quality' Dashboard to Help Businesses Address Concerns

This could be helpful - Facebook's rolling out an updated 'Account Quality' dashboard within Business Manager, which is designed to help Page admins and support staff keep track of any suspended ads or impacted posts as a result of rule violations or other enforcement actions, and to better explain the reasoning for each.

As you can see in this example, posted by Leon Grigg (and shared by social media expert Matt Navarra), the new dashboard provides an overview of any problems with your account which could impact performance.

As per the description, here, Page admins can:

"Review the most recent accounts and assets that need attention due to not complying with our Advertising Policies or other standards."

The display itself is not entirely new - the 'Account Quality' tab has been available, in a more limited form, within Business Manager for some time, while Page managers have also been able to view a listing of the same issues in the 'Page Quality' tab in their business Page tools.

The listing here will likely contain the same information as the Page Quality tab, which provides a full overview of:

Recent Community Standards violations.

Content shared by your Page that's been rated by third-party fact-checkers.

Intellectual property rights violations.

Content shared by your Page that's been identified as clickbait.

Violations for sharing too much content from other sources.

Events take-downs.

Job postings shared by your Page that's been identified as misleading, deceptive or fraudulent.

Content shared by your Page that isn't eligible for suggestions.

Though the focus of this new tab will be more geared towards ads, which would mean that some of these are not included.

Given that this information is already available, the updated dashboard not a major update, but it will make it a little easier for Page admins to stay on top of ad issues to help ensure their campaigns are maximized, while the improved display and layout will also make it easier to keep track of concerns.

What it doesn't add is additional support, which is what Facebook advertisers - especially small businesses - really need.

Last month, Bloomberg reported that many small advertisers have faced ongoing challenges in dealing with Facebook's ad systems, with the primary concerns being a lack of assistance tools and arbitrary or incorrect account suspensions.

As explained by Bloomberg:

"A big part of the issue, according to Facebook advertisers, is that the company doesn’t have a robust set of customer service systems in place for smaller advertisers. Facebook brags that it has 10 million advertisers, but the majority of them don’t have a regular human contact person within the social network to resolve issues. The company offers an automated chat feature for advertisers, but you need an active Facebook account to use it, which means it's not available to users who have been accidentally locked out."

This updated tracking dashboard may provide a better overview of the existing concerns, but it won't address this key issue - which, at 10 million advertisers, is pretty much impossible for Facebook to fix, in providing personal assistance at scale.

But maybe, by being able to better track the problems, it could help businesses stay on top of them, while the updated format could help to better explain each concern, and better outline the steps required to resolve it.

That seems to be the aim here. And if it can help in this respect, it could be a significant update.

We've asked Facebook for more information on the update and the projected roll-out, and we'll update this post if/when we hear back.