Facebook looks to lure high-profile creators with new program

Listen to the article 3 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Meta has launched another element in its evolving creator push, with its new “Creator Fast Track” program offering guaranteed monthly payments for popular creators on other apps to post their content to Facebook as well.

Meta’s Creator Fast Track initiative will see creators who have an established following on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube, awarded with guaranteed monthly payments for posting 15 Reels per month on Facebook.

Those payments will vary based on how many followers the creator has in these other apps:

If the creator has 20,000-99,999 followers on either IG, TikTok or YouTube, they’ll be eligible for an additional $100–$450 payment per month

If the creator has 100,000-999,999 followers on one of these other apps, they’ll be able to get $1,000 per month guaranteed for sharing 15 Reels per month on Facebook

If the creator has a million followers on any one of these other apps, they’ll qualify for $3,000 each month in set payments

In addition to these guaranteed payments, which are not performance-based, creators will also see increased reach on eligible Reels “to help speed up their follower growth,” while they’ll also get immediate access to Facebook Content Monetization, providing expanded earnings potential in the app.

And again, creators will be able to re-post content that they’ve already shared in other apps. Meta is not asking for exclusivity in this push.

Facebook will alert selected users with in-stream prompts to sign-up, while users can also apply to join the initiative.

It’s another element in Facebook’s renewed push to win creators back to the app, with the platform also recently outlining new measures to help promote original content and penalize aggregator accounts.

And with Reels now driving the majority of engagement in the app, it makes sense for Meta to make Reels the focus, in order to get more high-quality Reels content into its database, that it can then push out to its billions of users.

Meta used a similar playbook back in 2018, when it launched its Gaming Creator Program which offered similar cash incentives to lure gaming streamers from Twitch and YouTube. And it worked, with Facebook Gaming even overtaking YouTube Gaming in terms of hours watched at one stage back in 2021. But as soon as Facebook scaled back its payments, creators drifted back to other, more familiar platforms, and Meta eventually shut down the program last year.

That cycle is very likely to repeat again here, with Meta offering incentives for a time, before taking them away, and reducing interest in continued posting.

But maybe, Meta will take a different approach this time, and maintain its support. History suggests that it won’t, but it could be a different story.

The program is limited to creators in the U.S. and Canada who also have to be 18 or over to join.

But for anyone with a lot of followers on another app who is already posting short-form content, taking an extra couple of grand month from Facebook seems like a no-brainer, even if it is for short-term gains.