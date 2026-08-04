LinkedIn shares guidance on effective event marketing

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LinkedIn has provided guidance for brands looking to make the most of events and expand the value of their educational sessions and webinars beyond initial lead generation.

The professional platform has seen a significant rise in in-app hosted events lately, and reported a 24% increase in events shared in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

Given this, it makes sense for LinkedIn to push events as a rising opportunity. The company’s Head of Ads Jae Oh shared tips on how marketers can extend the value of their branded events and get more out of their efforts.

As explained by Oh: “Events are one of the few tactics that cut through. A conference booth isn’t just a place to hand out swag, it’s an audience-building opportunity. A webinar isn’t just an hour of content, it’s a nurture engine that can fuel your funnel for months. A flagship summit isn’t just a customer celebration, it’s a lever that moves deals already in motion. But only if you treat each event as part of a bigger motion, not a standalone moment.”

Oh said that in order to maximize the value of brand events, marketers need to establish a clear framework around their aims for each event, which should also include a plan for follow-up outreach.

Oh added that many brands fail to maximize their follow-up opportunities, which reduces the value of the event.

In order to address this, Oh said brands should set up retargeting campaigns to maintain engagement with event attendees, including recap content and follow-up promotions.

“Members are 28% more likely to engage with subsequent marketing campaigns after seeing an event ad,” Oh said.

Oh added that marketers can use various LinkedIn ad options to maximize follow-up, including Document Ads, Thought Leader Ads and the platform’sEvent Clipping feature, which can convert event content into short videos.

Oh also said brands should use LinkedIn ads to promote events. He said promoted events saw 31 times more viewers on average compared to company-hosted events without event ads promotion.

Utilizing this expanded event marketing approach, brands can ensure they’re using their events to build on their outreach efforts and get more value from event promotions.