Facebook Outlines the Next Elements in its Free Group Admin Education Series

After running an initial series of virtual workshops for group admins last month, Facebook has now announced the next sessions in its Community Education series, which are designed to help Facebook group admins maximize community engagement.

Facebook's initial workshops focused on establishing your Facebook group, and dealing with the additional challenges posed by COVID-19 - you can view the videos from that first series here.

The next sessions, beginning next week, will focus on 'Community Foundations' and will provide key tips and notes on setting up and maintaining a thriving community.

If you're looking to get more out of your Facebook groups, they may be well worth attending - each workshop provides a range of considerations for boosting engagement, while Facebook has also had special guests drop in (Mark Zuckerberg turned up at the first Community Connect event), and has even included details of new product announcements relevant to facilitating group engagement.

The sessions are held on the Facebook Community Page, while the videos from the virtual events are also accessible there - so even if you can't make the live program, you can still catch up when you're able.

You can get more info, and check out the next sessions planned for the coming months, here.