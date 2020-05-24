Facebook Provides Tips on How Financial Services Providers Can Connect with Consumers on Social [Infographic]

With the COVID-19 pandemic causing significant economic impacts, in a wide range of ways, more and more people are now looking for advice on how to better manage their finances, in order to weather the storm of the ongoing crisis.

And increasingly, they're looking to connect with financial providers and experts online, with the convenience of social platforms facilitating new connection options. But many financial providers are failing to capitalize on this opportunity - which is why Facebook has published a new report on what social media users are seeking, and how finance providers can connect with them in times of need.

Facebook does note that the data used for this report was gathered before COVID-19 took hold - Facebook's IQ team commissioned Audience Theory and Ipsos to survey 1,000 consumers, both those who have bank accounts and those who don't, aged 18 and over. The survey took place in November and December 2019.

Based on the findings, Facebook has put together the below infographic of key insights for financial service providers. You can read Facebook's full report here - which also includes regional variants for the UK, India, Mexico, Brazil, France, Indonedia, Germany and Australia.