Facebook Remains the Most Important Network for SMBs, According to New Survey [Infographic]

Published Feb. 26, 2023
Which social platforms have been the most beneficial for your business?

According to this new survey from Skynova, Facebook remains the most critical connector for SMBs, followed by Instagram, then YouTube. Of course, this is all relative – it depends on what your business sells, and who your target market is. But according to this data, based on a survey of 1,000 small business owners, social media is the key platform for attracting new customers, and Facebook still leads the way.

The report also suggests that CRM software plays a critical role, and a business development manager can be a big plus.

Check out the full overview below, or you can read the full survey report here.

SMB pain points

