Facebook Shares Stories of Business Resilience During COVID in New Video Series

Facebook has published a new, short video series called 'The Pivot' which takes a look at how some businesses have adapted and switched focus during the pandemic.

As explained by Facebook:

"In a series we’re calling THE PIVOT, we’ll take a look at three businesses: Woon, a mom and son run Chinese restaurant in Los Angeles; Avid Bookshop, a community destination for bookworms; and SF Oasis, a drag cabaret nightclub, and how they used Facebook products to not only adapt and sustain themselves through these tough times, but how they’ve used it to rethink their business entirely as well."

Each business is featured in a series of short video clips, which outlines how they've used Facebook and Instagram to adapt to the changing business conditions.

The short features could provide inspiration and notes on how to adapt your own strategies, and shift focus amid changing business conditions.

And while it does seem that we're slowly now moving towards the next stage, with the vaccine roll-out well underway in several regions, the impacts of the pandemic will be present for some time yet. Understanding the different ways that businesses have adapted could help in your planning, and provide more insight for your approach.

You can check out all The Pivot videos at the Facebook business Page.