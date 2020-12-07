Facebook's 2020 Year in Review [Infographic]

We're now into the final days of 2020, and while most will be happy to see the back of what's been an extremely challenging year, it's also worth reflecting on the various incidents and happenings over the last 12 months, just to take in the full scope, and the many impacts.

And there have indeed been many - as highlighted in Facebook's latest overview, the events of 2020 will have major implications for years to come, while significant cultural shifts occurred amid the chaos, which will also have long-lasting effects.

And Facebook has sought to cater to user need in that time - as per Facebook:

"2020 will forever be known as the year that changed us all. While we’re excited to close the chapter on 2020 and head into 2021, we want to share some of the ways people used our products to make this year a little less lonely, and feel a bit more connected."

I mean, Facebook had many negative impacts as well, but in this graphic, Facebook outlines the major events that defined the year, and how it played a part in each.

It's a good reminder of everything that's happened, and the ever-growing influence of social platforms. Take a look at the infographic below.