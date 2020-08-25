Facebook's Hosting New Information Sessions on Engaging Your Community and Hosting Online Events

Facebook has announced a new community education event which will focus on “Engaging your Community and Hosting Online Events”.

As per Facebook:

"This workshop will focus on ways to engage your community with tips and tools for how to host online events. We will hear from Facebook, fellow leaders and you will have the opportunity to ask questions and share your tips live!"

The session is part of the ongoing Facebook Community Connect series, which Facebook has been running to help businesses and group admins glean more insights into how to utilize the various Facebook tools at their disposal to stay connected amid the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Facebook's hostng the workshop in English, Portuguese and German, with the sessions to be held from August 25th to August 27th in each region.

"Each session will feature top tricks and tips from community leaders, followed by a question and answer session. Be sure to bring your tips on ways you have grown or managed growth in your community."

Previous events have included insider tips and insights from Facebook's internal experts, with even Mark Zuckerberg dropping into one session. And even if you can't make the event on its premiere date, Facebook is also hosting the videos from each session here so you can catch up when you're able.

It's definitely worth tuning in if you have capacity, as there's always a few tips and tricks you hadn't thought of, or reminders that you've overlooked in your process.

And with more events switching online, this session, in particular, could provide some valuable insight into how you can use Facebook to engage your audience with digital gatherings.