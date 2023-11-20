 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Facebook’s Removing Its ‘Hobbies’ Section From User Profiles

Published Nov. 20, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

This is probably not going to have a big impact, but worth noting either way.

As of December 13th, Facebook is removing its “Hobbies” listings on user profiles, as it looks to streamline its profile display options.

Facebook Hobbies

As you can see in this screenshot, posted by app researcher Ahmed Ghanem, Facebook is notifying users that Hobbies will soon be gone from the app.

“Hang on”, I hear you say, “You can add hobbies to your Facebook profile?”

Yes, you can, and Facebook can then use this info to help you connect with other Pages and people related to or interested in the same hobbies.

As per Meta:

You can add hobbies to your Facebook profile to express yourself and find friends who share similar interests. The hobbies you select are always public, and you can add as many as you’d like.

The process provides you with a preset list of hobbies to choose from, while you can search for others that are not displayed.

Facebook Hobbies

Yes, “Eating”, my favorite hobby. Along with “Breathing”.

Facebook added the option back in 2019, but I’m guessing that most people have never used it, and probably didn’t know that it existed.

But it does, though not for much longer, with Facebook retiring its hobbies listings.

If you have uploaded a list of hobbies, and you want to download any associated data (in case you forget what you’re interested in), you should probably get to it, as it’ll only be around for a couple more weeks.

We’ve asked Meta for more info on the removal and we’ll update this post if/when we hear back.

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Navigating the Social Commerce Boom: Insights From Influencer Marketing Factory's Latest Consu…
From The Influencer Marketing Factory
November 14, 2023

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in Social Media Updates
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell