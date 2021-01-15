Facebook's Removing the 'Our Story' Section from Pages Next Month

Facebook is alerting Page owners to a coming update which will see the removal of the 'Our Story' section from your Page presentation options.

As you can see here, Facebook is prompting Page owners to shift their 'Story' description to the 'Additional Information' section instead, which will alter how that extra information is presented on your Page.

The Page Story section was added back in 2017 as a means to help brands provide more background on their business 'why', in order to better connect with Page visitors.

The section currently appears as a secondary information panel within the 'About' section on your Page, which does look a little cluttered.

Now it seems that the section will be removed from the main Page, and shifted to a secondary element, with users able to tap through on an 'Additional information' prompt or tab to read more about the story behind your brand.

Given the way that it's currently presented, the change does make sense, but it will mean that you need to re-assess your Facebook Page layout to align with the update.

As you can see in the top prompt here, Facebook is linking Page admins through to the relevant section in order to update their info directly from the alert prompt, but you can also go to 'Settings'>'Page Info' to edit your 'Additional Information' field.

We've asked Facebook for more information on how this will impact Page presentation, and we'll update this post if/when we hear back.