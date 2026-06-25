Google adds AI guidance to Demand Gen campaigns

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Google announced updates to its Demand Gen ads, including the capacity to utilize a wider range of video formats. The company also added artificial intelligence-powered campaign recommendations and new insights into customer acquisition paths.

First, Google expanded the range of video formats supported within its Demand Gen offerings, which can be transformed into Demand Gen promotions.

Now, Google will enable advertisers to convert video content:

From vertical to square

From vertical to landscape

From square to landscape

This will provide more capacity for advertisers to get the most out of Google’s Demand Gen ad offerings via a wider range of content formats.

Google is also rolling out AI assistance for Demand Gen campaigns.

As per Google: “When selecting image and video assets for Demand Gen campaigns, Gemini will soon provide automated recommendations about how to optimize your creative for YouTube.”

That will give advertisers more considerations for their promotions, and could make it easier to convert promotional content to YouTube formats.

Google is also adding more response insights to Demand Gen campaigns, including data on whether new business is coming via app installs. That will help advertisers better understand the path to engagement. It could also drive more focus toward key channels that are generating results.

Finally, Google issued a reminder that display ad campaigns are being moved into Demand Gen beginning this month.

Google said that eligible advertisers can begin voluntarily moving their existing campaigns, with all new campaigns created within the Demand Gen flow starting later this year. It’s an important note for Demand Gen users.

Google continues to refine its demand generation products through ongoing improvements and updates, which help advertisers understand and enact key approaches in order to drive better responses.

Earlier this year, Google added support for its latest Veo AI video generation models within its Demand Gen workflow. That enabled advertisers to create video content from static images for Google Ads.

These advances will provide more ways to reach consumers through Google’s expansive display network.