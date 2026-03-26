Google offers new Demand Gen ad campaign features

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Google announced new features for advertisers, as part of its latest “Demand Gen Drops” update, including artificial intelligence-powered video generation from images and improved YouTube creator partnership discovery.

First, Google will enable advertisers to utilize its latest Veo AI video generation model to create video content from static images for Google Ads.

Google launched Veo 3.1 in January. The AI video generator facilitates expanded creative capacity, including the option to generate videos in different formats and resolutions.

The capacity to utilize this within the ad creation process, and to create videos from image assets, could make it easier to scale existing content and cater to different promotional opportunities.

Google advertisers will also be able to discover YouTube creators to partner with, as well as turn creator content into ads via the Google Ads system.

The new YouTube Creator Partnerships element within Google Ads will highlight relevant creators for brands, and provide more guidance on collaborative campaigns.

Finally, Google is looking to better enable YouTube placement for campaigns by pairing YouTube with Demand Gen via the YouTube Engagements goal.

The Engagements goal will enable advertisers to track and optimize ads tagged to certain events on YouTube, including channel subscriptions and follow-on views.

As explained by YouTube: “When a Google Ads account is linked to a YouTube channel, your Google Ads account will show new conversion actions that can be used to measure and optimize YouTube channel subscriptions or follow-on views. By using the YouTube channel subscriptions conversion action or the YouTube follow-on views conversion action as your goal, you can grow your YouTube channel audience in Demand Gen.”

It’s another way to link promotions, as well as maximize direct engagement and results, via Google’s expanded Demand Gen options.