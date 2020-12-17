Google Adds New AR 'Try-On' Ads within Google Shopping

AR is set to become a much bigger consideration in 2021, with the expectation that wearable AR glasses will soon be available to the public.

In line with this, Google has today announced that it's testing out its own variation of AR 'Try-on' tools within Google Shopping listings, which will enable brands to provide digital overlays, starting with make-up products, so that potential customers can see what they'll look like wearing a listed item.

As you can see here, the new listings provide examples of how various shades and colors look on models within make-up listings in the app. Tap on the 'Try it on' prompt and you can also apply the same to your own face.

As explained by Google:

"We’re working with data partners ModiFace and Perfect Corp to help you better visualize thousands of lipstick and eyeshadow shades from your favorite brands like L’Oreal, MAC Cosmetics, Black Opal and Charlotte Tilbury. Now, when you search for a lipstick or eyeshadow product, like L’Oreal’s Infallible Paints Metallic Eyeshadow, you can see what it looks like on a range of skin tones and compare shades and textures to help you find the right products."

Google-owned YouTube already provides similar ad options, so it's not a huge surprise to see the same on Google itself. But it does give make-up brands another consideration for their Google Shopping listings.

The new Try on displays are being launched or US users this week.

In addition to this, Google's also adding new recommendations from experts to assist in your buying decisions.

"Sometimes it’s helpful to get recommendations and see how products work for other people. Now as you browse Google Shopping on your phone or scroll through the Discover feed in the Google app, we'll show recommendations from beauty, apparel and home and garden enthusiasts and experts about their favorite products. If a product catches your eye, you can hear directly from experts on why they love the product and how they use it."

Endorsements like this can help reassure shoppers of their purchases, and while recommendations from friends are often more influential in this respect, it will provide another way for Google Shopping users to get more insight about different items.

And with more people shopping online than ever, tools like this are set to become increasingly relevant. Again, with AR on the rise, you can expect to see a lot more Try-on type options to help provide home shoppers with a more in-store like buying experience.

The new options are rolling out to US users in Google Shopping from today.