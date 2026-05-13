Major ad tool announcements from TikTok World 2026

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TikTok announced a range of new advertising tools at its sixth annual TikTok World event, including updated Top Reach placements for maximum amplification, Mini Series and Mini Games promotions and new artificial intelligence-powered ad creation options.

First, TikTok announced a new offering called TopReach which will enable advertisers to take over the first two high-visibility ad placements on the feed on any given day.

As explained by TikTok: “TopReach consolidates two of our most highly visible ad placements - TopView (the first content people see when they open the app) and TopFeed (the first in-feed ad spot in the For You feed) —- into a unified buying solution. By combining these ad positions into a single buy, advertisers can capture 100% of the day’s available audience with a guaranteed frequency of one impression per user.”

So now, advertisers will be able to maximize their branding by boosting exposure to the top two spots within a single campaign.

This will be expensive, and the offering is geared towards more high-end brands. But it could be a valuable consideration for marketers looking to make a big splash with a key product launch or announcement.

TikTok also launched new Mini Games, which will enable game developers to drive direct engagement through interactive promotions.

Anyone who plays game apps and refuses to pay for them will be aware of these types of promotions, which try to lure viewers in by inviting them to play in-stream.

TikTok also announced a new Mini Series option, which aims to help entertainment providers tap into the mini-drama trend by charging for episodic content.

As explained by TikTok: “Brands can generate revenue when users pay to unlock more episodes or when they embed ads within their dramas, with users watching ads to unlock additional episodes.”

Meanwhile, the app’s new Branded Buzz feature will enable advertisers to collaborate with creators on large-scale campaigns “to drive reach and authentic, organic conversations,” per the company.

“Imagine 300 creators, thousands of videos, and millions of views — all from engaged users. It's ideal for brands seeking to leverage user-generated content to drive mass awareness around a product launch, brand announcement, or tentpole moment.”

TikTok also introduced Search Hubs, a brand-owned search destination that will be shown at the top of the TikTok Search results page.

TikTok will allow marketers to combine these two elements via Keyword Amplifier, which will enable clickable comments and search recommendations across Branded Buzz submissions.

In terms of AI tools, TikTok announced new elements within its Symphony suite, including improved image and video generation, powered by Dreamina Seedance 2.0.

TikTok is also rolling out improved AI avatars, including Voiceover Avatars, which use avatars of licensed actors to voice over a script (available in over 30 languages), and Product Avatars that use avatars to showcase a product on screen.

AI avatars have already become a key driver of livestream commerce activity in the China-based local version of the app. TikTok is hoping these new features will help to give marketers on the app more options for promoting their offerings with life-like representations.

TikTok also added more translation features, so marketers can translate their content into multiple languages and broaden their reach.

TikTok also launched a new TikTok Ads Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, which will enable the use of third-party AI tools, like Claude and ChatGPT, to manage TikTok ad campaigns.

That will provide more options for AI-assistance with TikTok ads, and could help to better integrate brand data and insights with their TikTok approach. Meta announced a similar AI connection option for third party AI tools last month.

TikTok also announced some new improvements for its Smart+ AI-powered ad campaigns, including more manual control options, and Music Autofix, which automatically detects when music cannot be used.

The app is also expanding its GMV Max and TikTok Market Scope offerings to provide more insights to help optimize ad campaigns.

This broad range of updates will provide more considerations for TikTok marketers across virtually all aspects of in-app promotions.