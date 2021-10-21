Google Launches 'Google for Creators' Platform to Provide Guidance on Digital Content Strategies

Google’s looking to play a bigger role in fueling the burgeoning creator economy with a new platform designed to help creators maximize their efforts.

As explained in the video clip, Google’s new ‘Google for Creators’ resource provides a range of tips, guides and insights to provide additional guidance and strategy notes for those looking to build a content business online.

The website includes various helpful pointers, including tips from those already seeing success, as well as updates on Google’s products. The platform also links to a range of guides on content strategy, building an audience, monetization and more.

And if you’re not sure where to start, there’s a quiz you can take that will help to guide you in the right direction.

There are some valuable notes in here – they’re not overly in-depth, but they do give you some idea as to how you can go about building an effective content strategy, and what you need to consider in your approach, with a Google-specific tilt (e.g. there are notes on image compression to improve site load times).

A lot of these types of guides end up being not overly beneficial, because the advice boils down to generalized statements like ‘create good end engaging content’. Good content - wow, why didn’t I think of that?

It’s not that easy, of course, and while Google’s overviews don’t get a lot deeper than this, the notes are a little bit more practical, which could provide more benefit in your approach.

There are also links to various Google products that can help, like Search Console insights and Google Analytics, while there’s also a ‘Community’ tab which will highlight upcoming events.

If you’re looking for ways to optimize your content strategy, it’s worth a look – it may not end up being the thing that revolutionizes your approach, but the strategic guidance could provide more insight to help guide your planning.

You can check out the ‘Google for Creators’ platform here.