Google Launches Updated Google Tag Process to Help Businesses Track Site Performance

With changes coming to cookie tracking, marketers need to ensure that they’re updating their approach to digital tagging, in order to track performance as best they can through the latest processes and tools.

For this purpose, Google has continued to improve its Tag Manager platform by adding in more types of available tagging options to help you keep track of your program in one centralized space.

And now, Google’s adding a new Google tag update, which will enable marketers to utilize a single, reusable tag, built on top of your existing gtag.js implementation, in order to measure more elements and impacts.

As explained by Google:

“Starting today and rolling out over the next week, the Google tag will unlock new capabilities to help you do more, improve data quality and adopt new features - without requiring more code.”

Less code is good, making it much easier for non-technical folk to update their tracking process in-line with the latest tools.

The updated Google Tag will enable marketers to combine several web event tags, and centrally manage them within the Google tag screens in Google Ads and Google Analytics.

“Since it’ll be easier to set up sitewide tagging and combine or reuse tags, you can easily increase the number of tagged pages with consistent configuration. This helps improve measurement, leading to better-quality customer insights. You can also now manage user access to your tag settings across products in one dedicated place, giving you more control over who has access to critical measurement settings.”

Google says that existing tag implementations will continue to work and will automatically become the Google tag, while it’s also adding the capacity to use your existing Google tag installation when setting up another Google product or account

In addition to this, Google’s also looking to make it easier for users of content management systems, including HubSpot, Squarespace and Wix, to install a new Google tag without any code.

It’s an important update, especially with Google looking to phase out cookie tracking entirely over the next two years.

Though Google did recently extend the deadline for cookies, in response to industry feedback, with many developers asking for more time to implement alternative solutions to keep their data flows moving, as more specific cookie insights are removed from circulation.

Essentially, as all the platforms move more into line with evolving user privacy expectations, you’ll need to adjust your tracking processes via the latest tools and updates, and it’ll be increasingly important to explore new tags and tools like this in order to maximize your analytics.

In other words, it’s worth familiarizing yourself with updated tracking processes like these.

You can read more about Google’s updated Google Tag process here.