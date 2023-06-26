 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Google Search Cheat Sheet [Infographic]

Published June 26, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Do you know how to narrow your Google Search down to a specific website or location, or how to search for certain file types across the web?

If you know the right operators, you can use Google in a range of different ways, which can make it much easier to find the best matches, while it can also help in your SEO research efforts, by examining how your competitors are targeting specific key terms.

You can also impress your colleagues with your next-level Google skills.

This will help – the team from SEMRush have put together a listing of some of the top Google Search operators to help optimize your queries.

Worth keeping handy – you can read more about Google Search operators and how the work here.

Google Search operators cheat sheet

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Orlo integrates with Nextdoor
From Orlo
June 14, 2023
Dynamo Unveils Revolutionary Social Media Conversion Enhancement Platform
From Dynamo
June 15, 2023

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in Content Marketing
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell