Google Shares Insights Into Top Super Bowl Related Trends

Following Taylor Swift’s victory in Super Bowl LVIII (I don’t know, I’m Australian), Google has shared some insights into the top game-related trends, including the most watched Super Bowl ad campaigns (based on YouTube stats), key food trends, Usher songs, and more.

First off, on the top ads. According to YouTube view counts, Booking.com’s ad with Tina Fey won the day.

As with most Super Bowl campaigns, the best approach seems to be filling them with as many big-name celebrities as possible, then seeing what happens. And while this one isn’t particularly creative, the addition of Glenn Close obviously helped to get people talking.

Ads from T-Mobile, State Farm, and Mountain Dew also performed well, while Snapchat’s “Less social media. More Snapchat” promotion was the fourth most-viewed, based on YouTube numbers.

Several movie promos also fared well, including new previews for “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” and “Twisters” which were both among the most watched.

Also, an ad for Scientology. Make of that what you will.

Google says that Super Bowl ads posted on YouTube had over a million watch hours on the day of the game, underlining the interest in Super Bowl promotions.

In terms of food trends, Google has also shared trend maps for wings:

And dips:

While it’s also provided insight into the most searched for Usher songs since his announcement as the halftime show headline act:

Interesting to note the coastal shifts in Usher taste.

In terms of celebrities, the most searched for stars were, of course, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, while appearances by Blake Lively and Ice Spice also saw their search interest ramp up.

Most of these are likely what you would have expected during the game, but it is interesting to note what resonated most, and which of the Super Bowl commercials drove significant interest.