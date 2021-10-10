x
site logo

Google Updates its 'Frightgeist' Halloween Trends Mini-Site for 2021

Published Oct. 10, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Seeking inspiration for your Halloween costume or theme for this year?

Google’s here to help, with an updated version of its ‘Frightgeist’ trends mini-site, which outlines key costume trends, based on search volume, from across the US.

Google Frightgeist

Each of the house icons on the map provides additional insight into local costume trends, while tapping through on each also shares more detail on related search activity, and where each costume is most popular.

Google’s also included a costume wizard, which recommends costume ideas based on your region, desired style (‘classic’ or ‘modern’), as well as ‘uniqueness’ and ‘spookiness’ level.

Google Frightgeist

So if you don’t want to end up wearing the same costume as everyone else, you can use Google search trends to guide your approach - while Google’s also shared some overall Halloween search trends to help inform your thinking.

No prizes for guessing the top Halloween costume trend thus far:

  1. Squid Game
  2. Gorilla
  3. Britney Spears
  4. Carnage
  5. Venom

Yes, ‘Squid Game’, the Netflix sensation, is the trending Halloween costume of the moment, followed by ‘Gorilla’ and then Britney Spears?

I mean, the Venom and Carnage ones make sense, given the new film, but the other two...

Google also says that ‘Trixie and Timmy Turner’ and ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ are the most popular couple costume trends at the moment, while Squid Game is also the top trending costume for dogs.

There’s also this:

Google Halloween candy trends

Seems pretty definitive, while there’s also a Google Maps guide to Halloween, which highlights all the key locations in your area.

If nothing else, the Google Trends listing could help inform your Halloween marketing campaigns, by highlighting the key elements of interest to your audience this year.

Maybe you add a Squid Game theme to your promos, or you look for an alternate angle on your displays. Either way, there are some interesting insights, which could help in your planning.

You can check out Google’s ‘Frightgeist’ mini-site here.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Digital Strategy

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Domo on October 04, 2021

    What Happens on the Internet Every Minute (2021 Version) [Infographic]

    The chart provides a fascinating overview of what happens online every minute.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Oct. 03, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Hype Partners Launches 8 Week Crypto Marketing Course for Digital Marketers
    Press Release from Hype Academy
    The Creator Economy Survey by The Influencer Marketing Factory
    Press Release from The Influencer Marketing Factory

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Domo on October 04, 2021

    What Happens on the Internet Every Minute (2021 Version) [Infographic]

    The chart provides a fascinating overview of what happens online every minute.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Oct. 03, 2021
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • Twitter Shares New Insights into the Rising Discussion Around Women in Sport [Infographic]
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Oct. 10, 2021
  • Google Updates its 'Frightgeist' Halloween Trends Mini-Site for 2021
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Oct. 10, 2021
  • LinkedIn Shares Tips on How to Maximize the Use of its Various Ad Options [Infographic]
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Oct. 08, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.