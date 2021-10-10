Google Updates its 'Frightgeist' Halloween Trends Mini-Site for 2021

Seeking inspiration for your Halloween costume or theme for this year?

Google’s here to help, with an updated version of its ‘Frightgeist’ trends mini-site, which outlines key costume trends, based on search volume, from across the US.

Each of the house icons on the map provides additional insight into local costume trends, while tapping through on each also shares more detail on related search activity, and where each costume is most popular.

Google’s also included a costume wizard, which recommends costume ideas based on your region, desired style (‘classic’ or ‘modern’), as well as ‘uniqueness’ and ‘spookiness’ level.

So if you don’t want to end up wearing the same costume as everyone else, you can use Google search trends to guide your approach - while Google’s also shared some overall Halloween search trends to help inform your thinking.

No prizes for guessing the top Halloween costume trend thus far:

Squid Game Gorilla Britney Spears Carnage Venom

Yes, ‘Squid Game’, the Netflix sensation, is the trending Halloween costume of the moment, followed by ‘Gorilla’ and then Britney Spears?

I mean, the Venom and Carnage ones make sense, given the new film, but the other two...

Google also says that ‘Trixie and Timmy Turner’ and ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ are the most popular couple costume trends at the moment, while Squid Game is also the top trending costume for dogs.

There’s also this:

Seems pretty definitive, while there’s also a Google Maps guide to Halloween, which highlights all the key locations in your area.

If nothing else, the Google Trends listing could help inform your Halloween marketing campaigns, by highlighting the key elements of interest to your audience this year.

Maybe you add a Squid Game theme to your promos, or you look for an alternate angle on your displays. Either way, there are some interesting insights, which could help in your planning.

You can check out Google’s ‘Frightgeist’ mini-site here.