How Brands Can Make Best Use of Audio on TikTok (and Why They Should) [Infographic]

TikTok has transformed the role of sound in social media.

Rather than it being an afterthought, for many, music has become the trigger point for the creative process. Creators will now seek out trending songs or sounds on TikTok, and make their content to suit, knowing that’s how it’ll be discovered.

That means that brands also need to consider their audio options in the app, and how they can align with the same trends. According to TikTok's own research, 73% of users will "stop and look" at ads on TikTok with audio.

TikTok is a 'sound on' platform, and creating your campaigns with this in mind could end up defining your ultimate level of success in the app.

Ever heard of 'sonic branding'?

Sonic Branding is the idea that, similar to your company's logo, colors and fonts, sounds and audio can portray your brand’s tone, personality and identity. You’ll notice that brands who've established their sonic brand will use similar-sounding tracks, jingles and branded sounds throughout all their campaigns. With the rising popularity of home smart speakers and video content on social media, sonic branding is becoming an important consideration for brands and can help tell your story.

That's just one way to consider your sound options on TikTok. For more tips, check out the infographic from Vamp below.