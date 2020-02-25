How Businesses Handle Customer Reviews [Infographic]

The arrival of social media gave everyone a voice, a means to be heard, a way to share their thoughts and feelings on anything, at any time, with a wider audience than ever before.

In many ways this has been a positive, providing a way for people to communicate on a broader scale, but it's also lead to new complications, especially for businesses, who are now subject to online criticism from potentially every single person who walks in their front door.

That's not necessarily a bad thing, but it does increase the pressure on businesses to ensure that they're performing at their peak at all times, and delivering great customer service in order to ensure positive word of mouth.

One negative review can have serious impacts - but how significant can those impacts be, and how much are people utilizing reviews in their decision-making process?

To glean more insight, the team from ZenBusiness recently commissioned a survey of over 1,000 people, "including 352 employees responsible for monitoring business reviews and 698 consumers who’ve posted at least one public review in the past year", in order to get a better understanding of why people post reviews, how they use them, and how brands are adjusting to monitor and address any issues.

There are some interesting, and valuable, insights here - take a look at the full results in the infographic below.