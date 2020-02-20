How Instagram Changed the Restaurant Industry [Infographic]

Have you noticed how restaurants, and indeed public spaces more broadly, are becoming more 'Instagrammable'?

Suddenly there's a new neon sign on a back wall, a collection of plants framed into a square shot. In some ways, it seems a little forced - but then again, with so many people now posting their experiences on Insta, and tagging the location, it can serve as significant, free promotional opportunity for those businesses that get it right.

And a lot more restaurants are trying to get it right - as noted in this new infographic from Fundera, restaurants are increasingly looking to frame their businesses around more Instagram-worthy images.

It's interesting to consider the extended impacts of this, and how it relates to your own retail and customer spaces for that extra promotional push.

Check out the full infographic below.