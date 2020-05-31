How Social Platforms are Responding to the #BlackLivesMatter Protests Across the US

With #BlackLivesMatter protests being held in various cities across the US, in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, social media platforms have also been adding their support to the cause.

Here's what we've seen from each of the major companies.

First off, Twitter has provided a range of resources and tips to help people get a better understanding of the situation, and the part that they can play in making a change (tap through on this tweet for the full thread).

Racism does not adhere to social distancing.



Amid the already growing fear and uncertainty around the pandemic, this week has again brought attention to something perhaps more pervasive: the long-standing racism and injustices faced by Black and Brown people on a daily basis. ???? pic.twitter.com/8zKPlDnacY — Twitter Together (@TwitterTogether) May 29, 2020

Twitter has also updated its main profile to reflect its support for the protests.

LinkedIn, meanwhile, has also voiced its support for those calling for change.

YouTube has also added its support, while additionally pledging $1 million in funding to support organizations seeking to address injustice.

We stand in solidarity against racism and violence. When members of our community hurt, we all hurt. We’re pledging $1M in support of efforts to address social injustice. — YouTube (@YouTube) May 30, 2020

And TikTok has posted this message:

On Sunday evening, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted a personal update outlining his reflections on the protests, in which he discussed the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative's ongoing support of programs focused on overcoming racial injustice, and also pledged a further $10 million in funding for groups working on the same.

The pain of the last week reminds us how far our country has to go to give every person the freedom to live with dignity... Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Sunday, May 31, 2020

Both Facebook and Instagram have also switched all of their official profiles to black and white colors in support, while Instagram also posted this update:

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, meanwhile, has shared his response with his staff via an internal memo, in which Spiegel said that he was “heartbroken and enraged” by the ongoing battle against racism in the US.

As reported by The Information, Spiegel has also called for the creation of an American commission to address racial injustice, and comprehensive tax reform, providing concrete options for a way forward from the current situation.

In the broader tech sphere, Apple CEO Tim Cook has voiced his support, and shared his concerns, in an internal memo to employees. In that same memo, Cook pledged to match donations from employees to organizations seeking to address race-based injustice.

As reported by Bloomberg:

"The Apple executive said that the company would be donating to a number of groups, including the Equal Justice Initiative, a non-profit focusing on racial injustice. The iPhone maker will also offer a two-for-one match for employee donations in the month of June."

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has also called for change, while underlining the company's work with the Criminal Justice Reform Initiative.

We'll update this post with more info on social media and tech sector responses as they come in.